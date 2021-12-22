Canada announces USD 56 mn humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in 2022

Canada on Tuesday (local time) announced USD 56 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in 2022. Canada's Minister of International Development Harijit Singh Sajjan announced the aid to Afghanistan which is under immense crisis after the Taliban took over the country, reported Khaama Press.

He said that millions of people are in dire need of humanitarian aid and that he will do his best to do his part for the Afghan people in need. He said Canada is severely concerned about the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The announcement by Canada comes as Japan has also pledged to be allocating to Afghanistan a humanitarian package worth one hundred million dollars. Japan will allocate about 109 million US dollars from the country's supplementary budget to assist Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries to address the humanitarian crisis in the region, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On December 20, the Government of Japan decided to contribute a total of approximately 109 million US dollars from the FY2021 supplementary budget to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," Sputnik citing ministry statement read. Tokyo intends to provide assistance to address humanitarian needs in such areas as healthcare, food, nutrition, water, sanitation and livelihood improvement through 16 humanitarian organizations among them WFP and UNICEF.

This is the first time that Canada and Japan announce their relief assistance to Afghanistan after 15 August as the war-torn country has been given aids by almost all neighbouring countries and the US allies, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)