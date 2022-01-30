Left Menu

Muslim Brotherhood targeted India, launched campaign to damage image: Report

Muslim Brotherhood (MB), a transnational Islamist organization launched a boycott campaign against India in September last year to dent its image and discredit its prominent figures, all in name of human rights, a media report said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:31 IST
Muslim Brotherhood targeted India, launched campaign to damage image: Report
People hold a vigil to pay tribute to Indian police personnel who were killed after a bus carrying them was attacked by terrorists on Monday, in Srinagar December 14, 2021. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Muslim Brotherhood (MB), a transnational Islamist organization launched a boycott campaign against India in September last year to dent its image and discredit its prominent figures, all in name of human rights, a media report said. This anti-India campaign, launched in collusion with domestic elements, tried to replace the non-violence image of India with a "radical narrative".

The campaign is initiated with the larger aim to create a conflict space in the conflict industry, using the Boycott, Divestment, Sanction, Movement model. Certain anti-India narratives that have been built in the last few years are building blocks for this conflict industry, which runs into billions of dollars, according to reports.

Backed by Turkey and Pakistan, it was a campaign by Muslim Brotherhood through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, to target India via a malicious Kashmir narrative. The key features of such an industry are that it involves different states and different religions or ethnicities.

Another important feature is that most vocal faces and organizations would generally have nothing to do with the conflict situation, would have no direct experiences, and yet would be the foremost noisemaker. Experts and fact-checkers say Kashmir is not new to the conflict industry.

Previous reports have revealed how scores of fund-raisers are being run in the name of Kashmir by random 'activists' and 'NGOs' and 'humanitarian relief' organizations. Several of these organizations do not have the basic capabilities to carry out any actual work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022