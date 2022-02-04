Truss describes US claims about alleged Russian provocation against Ukraine as shocking

London [UK], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has described the Pentagon's statement about Russia's alleged preparations for releasing a fake video as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine as "shocking." On Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that Russia was planning to stage an attack by the Ukrainian military against the Russian population in eastern Ukraine to use it as a pretext for an incursion into the country. The Pentagon believes Russia is going to produce some graphic propaganda video, which would contain corpses and actors depicting mourners, destroyed locations and military equipment. Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has refuted the accusations.

"This is clear and shocking evidence of Russia's unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilize Ukraine. This bellicose intent towards a sovereign, democratic country is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," Truss said in a statement on late Thursday. In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

