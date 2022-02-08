Freedom Convoy: After Canada, truckers from Netherlands, New Zealand, UK, US rise against COVID restrictions

Truckers from the Netherlands, New Zealand, England, and Australia have begun to organize their own version of "Freedom Convoy" following the protests in Canada's Ottawa against COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Not only these counties, but another group of truckers is planning a protest in the United States, driving to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, reported Fox News.

"I think you're starting to see what will become a big global movement to end these mandates," Brian Brase, co-organizer of the U.S. protest, told Fox News Digital on Sunday. "It's a violation of your human rights to be mandated to take this vaccine. If you want it, go get it, but is mandated to get it, we're standing up against that. We think it's wrong", he added.

Earlier, Canada's two main airlines have demanded that Ottawa reverse COVID-19 travel restrictions amid the ongoing protests against the vaccine mandates that have overwhelmed the nation's capital. The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures started when thousands of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. has cancelled 20 per cent of its flights in March amid continuing uncertainty over trucker protest, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported. "It is disappointing that Canada remains stagnant in its approach and continues to make travel inaccessible and punitive for Canadians and inbound tourists," said Interim chief executive officer Harry Taylor while adding that travel advisories and testing requirements were meant to be temporary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)