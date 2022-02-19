Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif discusses ousting Pakistan PM Imran Khan with estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen

Pakistan's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has held a secret meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s estranged leader Jehangir Khan Tareen and discussed the ouster of the Imran Khan government, according to local media.

Pakistan's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has held a secret meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s estranged leader Jehangir Khan Tareen and discussed the ouster of the Imran Khan government, according to local media. The meeting comes in the wake of the opposition's announcement to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When asked about his meeting with Sharif, Tareen without confirming or denying said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. Such contacts are part of politics, The News International reported. Talking about the country's economic condition, Tareen said that everybody is upset over the economic condition of the country because of the growing price hike.

Earlier, this week, many parliamentarians supporting estranged PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen met twice in Lahore and reposed their complete confidence in him and vowed to stand by him, The News International reported. Amid the rising inflation in the country, the Imran Khan government recently dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 12.03 per litre.

Besides politicians, traders, farmers, businessmen and people from all walks of life had expressed their serious concerns over the latest government move that, according to them, would bring a new wave of price-hike and inflation in the country, making it difficult for the middle and working classes to survive. (ANI)

