Left Menu

S Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi counterpart in Paris

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and said that 2021 was a great year for the India-Bangladesh relationship.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 22-02-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 03:36 IST
S Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi counterpart in Paris
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen (Twitter: Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and said that 2021 was a great year for the India-Bangladesh relationship. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Good meeting with Bangladesh FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen. Appropriate that it should be on International Mother Language Day. Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022."

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France to attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. During his visit, Jaishankar met with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Defence Minister Florence Parly. He also met his New Zealand counterpart and exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne

Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of A...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022