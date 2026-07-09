Self-Driving Cars Under Scrutiny for Emergency Scene Interference
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has raised concerns about self-driving cars interfering with emergency responders. NHTSA highlights the urgent need to address the vehicles' failure to detect safety signals, compromising public safety. Companies like Waymo are under investigation for multiple incidents blocking emergency routes.
The head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged swift action from self-driving car companies to tackle a recurring issue where autonomous vehicles disrupt law enforcement operations.
Jonathan Morrison, the regulatory agency's chief, highlighted several cases where driverless cars intruded on active emergency sites and obstructed ambulances and firefighters by not recognizing flashing lights and other safety signals.
NHTSA plans to hold discussions with developers by month's end, demanding solutions to ensure autonomous vehicles can safely interact with first responders. High-profile cases, particularly involving Waymo, have prompted further federal investigations into these safety lapses.