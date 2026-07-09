Self-Driving Cars Under Scrutiny for Emergency Scene Interference

The Head Of The Us National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Said Wednesday That Selfdriving Car Companies Must Quickly Address A Clear Pattern Of Driverless Vehicles Interfering With Law Enforcement And Other First Responders Jonathan Morrison

The head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged swift action from self-driving car companies to tackle a recurring issue where autonomous vehicles disrupt law enforcement operations.

Jonathan Morrison, the regulatory agency's chief, highlighted several cases where driverless cars intruded on active emergency sites and obstructed ambulances and firefighters by not recognizing flashing lights and other safety signals.

NHTSA plans to hold discussions with developers by month's end, demanding solutions to ensure autonomous vehicles can safely interact with first responders. High-profile cases, particularly involving Waymo, have prompted further federal investigations into these safety lapses.