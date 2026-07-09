Trump's Bold Move: Syria Exits Terrorism List

President Donald Trump announced the removal of Syria from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list, promising economic collaboration and development opportunities. The U.S. and global investors anticipate significant economic recovery and integration for Syria. A congressional review will precede the move's implementation, potentially revitalizing Syria's international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump On Wednesday Informed His Syrian Counterpart Ahmed Alsharaa That He Had Decided To Remove The Country From The Us List Of Designated State Sponsors Of Terrorism I Promised To Remove All Barriers Stopping You From Rebuilding Your Country | Updated: 09-07-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 02:01 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Syria Exits Terrorism List
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has unveiled his decision to remove Syria from the list of designated state sponsors of terrorism. In a letter to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Trump committed to facilitating the country's reconstruction efforts and emphasized U.S. companies' readiness to invest in Syria.

The decision awaits a 45-day congressional review. This move could lift long-standing U.S. restrictions on foreign assistance and defense exports. Syrian Central Bank Governor Safwat Raslan highlighted the potential for increased investments and economic recovery, as Syria reintegrates into the global economy.

Trump's diplomacy also aligns with significant investment interests from Saudi and Gulf firms. Previously involved with al Qaeda's Nusra Front, Sharaa has been praised by Trump for his role in combating the Islamic State. The international community watches as Syria potentially emerges from isolation.

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