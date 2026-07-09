Judge Approves Contentious Settlement in Musk's Twitter Share Purchase

A federal judge has sanctioned the SEC's settlement with Elon Musk over his delayed disclosure of Twitter stock purchases, though expressing concerns. Musk resolved the matter by agreeing to a $1.5 million payment. The case highlights issues of fairness and transparency in financial disclosures, affecting public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge On Wednesday Approved The Us Securities And Exchange Commissions Settlement With Elon Musk Over His Purchase Of Twitter Shares | Updated: 09-07-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 02:10 IST
Judge Approves Contentious Settlement in Musk's Twitter Share Purchase
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In a decision marked by reservations, a federal judge sanctioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's settlement with billionaire Elon Musk regarding his purchase of Twitter shares.

U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan acknowledged her restricted capacity in determining the fairness of the settlement, shifting accountability to the public to judge the SEC's actions in electoral forums. The settlement mandates a $1.5 million payment from a trust in Musk's name to resolve claims of delayed disclosure, which let Musk acquire shares at advantageous prices.

Musk, who eventually acquired Twitter for $44 billion, integrates the platform into SpaceX, his aerospace company, alongside leading Tesla, a major player in electric vehicles.

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