Left Menu

Amid security concerns in Pakistan, Chinese companies relocating business to Bangladesh

Amid growing security concerns in Pakistan and the fresh sanctions imposed by Myanmar, some Chinese companies intend to relocate their entire investment and operations from Pakistan and Myanmar to Bangladesh.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 20:07 IST
Amid security concerns in Pakistan, Chinese companies relocating business to Bangladesh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Amid growing security concerns in Pakistan and the fresh sanctions imposed by Myanmar, some Chinese companies intend to relocate their entire investment and operations from Pakistan and Myanmar to Bangladesh. Chinese companies having interests in the import and distribution of various products, including electro-mechanical equipment, textile and apparel processing, are intending to make the move.

A team of Chinese companies' representatives is likely to visit Bangladesh for a feasibility study and work out its operation plans for setting up its business in Bangladesh. They propose to interact with the Bangladesh Economic Zone officials and also visit 4 Economic Zones. Notably, 36 Chinese nationals were killed and 26 injured in a terrorist attack in Pakistan on July 14 2021. The July 2021 incident that impacted bilateral ties was a suicide attack on a bus that was carrying workers to the worksite of the Dasu Hydropower Project.

Pakistan initially sought to play it down as an accident but the Chinese government intervened, issued a terse statement demanding that the terror aspect be also probed and secured a joint probe that established it as a terror attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022