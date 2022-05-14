Left Menu

9 killed in road accident in Algeria

Nine people were killed and two others were injured when two vehicles collided in the eastern province of El Oued near the border with Tunisia on Friday, the official Algeria Press Service said on Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine people were killed and two others were injured when two vehicles collided in the eastern province of El Oued near the border with Tunisia on Friday, the official Algeria Press Service said on Saturday. The injured passengers had received first aid on the spot before being taken to the local hospital, said Civil Protection Commander Ahmed Badji.

The accident occurred 10 km from the village of Douilet in the town of Ben-Guecha and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances and causes of this accident. An earlier study found that 90.64 per cent of Algerian traffic accidents were caused by the human factor, in particular a lack of respect for traffic law. Other factors include the bad state of roads and cars, as well as environmental reasons. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

