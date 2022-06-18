Left Menu

3 labourers shot dead in Balochistan

Three workers were shot dead after gunmen opened fire on a labour camp in Balochistan province's Harnai district local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:12 IST
3 labourers shot dead in Balochistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three workers were shot dead after gunmen opened fire on a labour camp in Balochistan province's Harnai district local media reported on Saturday. Citing police sources, Dawn reported that armed men had opened fire on Friday in a labour camp with around 100 workers. The gunmen also set the tents and machines on fire, as per Geo News.

Balochistan chief minister Abdul Qudus Bazenjo condemned the shooting and asked for a report from authorities, Geo News said. Attacks in Balochistan have been on the surge as several cases of attacks on workers have been reported in the past.

Earlier this week, four labourers of Pakistan's coal mining company were abducted by armed men at gunpoint from their office in the Spine-Karez area, close to the Sorrang coal field, the Dawn reported. Last year, at least three coal miners were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Harnai district's Zalawan area in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The assailants arrived at the coal mine and opened fire on the colliers, leaving three of them dead on the spot.Prior to that, armed men had gunned down three coal miners in a coalfield some 70 kilometres from Quetta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022