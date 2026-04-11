Israel Condemns Pakistan's 'Curse for Humanity' Comment as Destabilizing Threat

Eylon Levy, a former spokesperson for Israel, has strongly condemned a statement made by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, which labeled Israel as 'evil and a curse for humanity.' According to Levy, the remarks are unacceptable and indicative of a severe threat posed by Pakistan, a nation accused of systematically supporting terrorism.

In a conversation with ANI, Levy asserted that Pakistan's stance reflects a call for the annihilation of Israel by a nuclear-armed state. He emphasized the danger of Pakistan's efforts to build a radical Islamic axis that could endanger both India and Israel, positioning Pakistan as an unreliable mediator in international negotiations, particularly those involving Iran.

Levy expressed concern over Pakistan's increasing international influence and its role as a power broker, dismissing India's security concerns and exposing Pakistan's support for Iran's nuclear ambitions. Highlighting Islamabad's destabilizing impact, Levy cautioned against perceiving Pakistan as a source of global stability amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)