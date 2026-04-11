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Israeli Criticism: Pakistan's Defense Minister Sparks International Outrage

Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy criticized Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s deleted social media post, interpreting it as an existential threat to Israel. The remarks, portraying Pakistan as an aggressive state supporting terrorism, have heightened regional tensions. Israeli officials condemned Pakistan's stance, urging international scrutiny on its mediation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:34 IST
Israeli Criticism: Pakistan's Defense Minister Sparks International Outrage
Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Israel

In a sharp diplomatic confrontation, former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy has condemned Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif over a now-deleted social media post. Levy described the post as "outrageous and completely unacceptable," interpreting it as a veiled threat of annihilation toward Israel, particularly troubling given Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

Levy, speaking to ANI, highlighted the alarm the statement has caused within Israel, reflecting a growing perception in India that Pakistan is not a trustworthy international actor but an aggressor supporting terrorism. He warned of the risks of Pakistan's involvement in global mediation efforts, viewing it as a dangerous precedent that could elevate its international standing unfavorably.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar joined the chorus of rebukes, criticizing Pakistan's inflammatory rhetoric. He labeled the characterization of Israel as "cancerous" a call for its destruction, underscoring the serious security implications of such statements. The remarks have brought further strain to ongoing regional tensions and Israel's precarious ceasefire discussions in Islamabad.

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