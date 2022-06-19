Imran Khan to announce PTI's future strategy in inflation protest

Left Menu

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the party's future strategy will be decided on Sunday in the protest against inflation.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the party's future strategy will be decided on Sunday in the protest against inflation. Chairing a meeting of his party spokespersons, the former Prime Minister said that the future course of action will be decided along with the nation in today's protest.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman announced that he would share his future course of action in his party's nationwide protest, which will start today, Geo News reported. "Oppression and force cannot stop the people from raising their voices," he added.

In the meeting, the PTI Chairman congratulated his party's members, especially former Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, on the possibility of Pakistan's removal from the Financial Action Force (FATF) grey list. Talking about the rising prices in the country, Khan said that the PTI shielded the nation from global inflation, according to Geo News.

"The current government does not care about the people or the future of the country," he said, adding that the "situation will be out of control if the economy was destabilized." Khan further claimed that the "coalition government is putting the future of the nation at stake just to save themselves." He also alleged that the government is destroying the institutions to keep itself in power.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the people belonging to big cities, including Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to protest against "high inflation and lawlessness". Taking to Twitter, Fawad asked people to protest at Shah Abbas Chowk in Multan, Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad, Commercial Market in Rawalpindi, F-9 Park in Islamabad, Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Shahrae Qaideen in Karachi, reported Geo News.

Last month Khan had called off the long march in Islamabad fearing "bloodshed" after clashes in the federal capital had led to the death of three people, including two PTI workers, News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

