5 killed, 9 injured in bus-van collision in south western Pakistan

At least five people were killed and nine others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a passenger van in Lasbela district in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

09-07-2022
At least five people were killed and nine others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a passenger van in Lasbela district in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday. According to the reports, the accident took place near the Vander area of the district when the vehicles coming from the opposite side collided due to over-speeding, reported Xinhua. The injured passengers had been first taken to a local hospital for initial medical assistance and later shifted to the country's southern port city of Karachi for further treatment, rescue workers told local media. The bus was going from Balochistan's capital Quetta to Karachi while the van was heading towards Khuzdar city of the province from Karachi, rescue workers said.

Earlier, at least three people were killed and 10 others injured after a truck collided with a passenger bus in Pakistan's Punjab province, the country's state media reported. According to the reports, the accident took place in Kartarpur town of Narowal district due to an overspeeding truck, according to Xinhua news agency.

The victims have been shifted to a local hospital, rescue workers told local media. Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.

On June 8, at least 22 people were killed and a child was injured after a passenger van plunged 100 feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah in Balochistan. The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the ill-fated van, with approximately 23 people on board, had left Loralai for Zhob, reported Dawn.

"The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai and 22 travellers aboard were reportedly killed in the accident," said the district's deputy commissioner, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim. (ANI)

