Sri Lankan political party pledges support for 'immediate establishment' of law and order in country

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party on Wednesday urged for the "immediate establishment" of full law and order in the country and pledged its full support. "We strongly request the Acting President and the security forces to immediately establish full law and order in the country and we emphasise that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is ready to provide full support for that. Our opinion is that the behaviour of the violent groups facing the country should be taken seriously," the statement read.

The country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst economic crisis with soaring inflation. A huge number of protesters have taken over Sri Lanka PM's office at Flower Road here.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna stated that nothing can be above law and order. "No one can be above the law. This is because the right to life of the citizens and the freedom to not be subjected to violence is secured only by the establishment of law and order in the country," the political party said.

"We specifically emphasize that this responsibility cannot be waived. There is absolutely no room to act against or obstruct the proper functioning of the standard law, the constitutional institutional structure and the related institutional process," it added in the statement. The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.

Kalpraj, a Sri Lankan national said Prime Minister and President were conspiring against the citizens. "PM and President were conspiring against people. The President promised to resign on 13th July but he didn't do that. So, you can see that people are angry and frustrated with the system, and with the President's decisions. So, they occupied PM's office," the Lankan national said today.

He also urged that there should be a legal procedure to bring him (President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) back to the country. Meanwhile, according to media reports, a 26-year-old protester who was hospitalized after being tear-gassed outside the Prime Minister's Office in Flower Road today has died after developing breathing difficulties.

The protester was receiving treatment in a private hospital in Colombo. Security personnel had resorted to tear-gas shelling to drive away protestors on the streets of Colombo. (ANI)

