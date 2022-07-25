PM Modi congratulates Kuwait's new Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. "My congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. I look forward to working with him to further deepen and expand our excellent bilateral relations," PM Modi tweeted.

India and Kuwait traditionally enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. In 2021, India and Kuwait celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Both countries have maintained regular high-level contacts.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Kuwait stood with India during the second COVID and provided quick support in the form of oxygen and other relief material to India. On Sunday, the Kuwaiti emir issued a decree appointing Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the prime minister and tasking him with forming the new cabinet.

In May, the Kuwaiti emir approved the resignation of then Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his cabinet, in which Ahmad served as first deputy prime minister and minister of interior, Xinhua news agency reported. Ahmad was born in 1956 as the eldest son of Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He served as the Kuwait National Guard Deputy Commander between November 2020 and March 9, 2022. (ANI)

