Indian Americans celebrate the Spirit of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' on India's Independence Day

By Reena Bhardwaj Members of the Indian American community on Monday hoisted the Tricolour at their homes to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

The diaspora also urged fellow Indians in the United States to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which kicked off on Saturday, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to encourage people to bring the Indian flag home and hoist it to mark India's Independence Day. Encouraging others of Indian heritage to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, several members of the Indian community, including children hoisted the tricolour at their homes to deepen their connection with the national flag.

"Tiranga, the symbol of Beloved Bharat, unifies us beyond region, religion, caste and creed. May this symbol of our nationhood flutter in our hearts and minds and propel us towards our vision of a strong, prosperous and benevolent Bharat. I live in Maryland, USA and I am celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga, I really am proud of my country India. And I think we should celebrate Independence over here just like it's celebrated in India. India is really a beautiful place and we fought very hard for Independence. And I am proud of that," Sriya Gudipati told ANI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday urged Indians home and abroad to join the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement between 13th and 15th August and hoist the Indian Tricolour.

"Har Ghar Tiranga" is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence. As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15. "In India or abroad, do join the Har Ghar Tiranga movement between 13th and 15th August," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Sita Moddali a resident of the Washington DC Metro area emphasized that the Indian flag has been the most visible symbol of what it means to be an Indian and she along with her family takes great pride in celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga. "In the United States people give great respect to the flag, with that inspiration here we decided to celebrate the independence of India and decided to hoist the Indian flag in front of every house. So with great respect, dignity and great happiness we are celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga, Moddali added.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the public response to his government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an indication of the revival of the country's collective conscience and its strength, which even "big socialists and experts of social science" cannot imagine. Inspired by PM Narendra Modi, Srinath Nampally said he is excited to hoist the tricolour as it reminds him of his home in India. "I think we still have those memories where we go to schools and celebrate the flag with all of our friends and families. I think we feel proud to bring that tradition back here in US and celebrate har Ghar Tiranga," Nampally noted. (ANI)

