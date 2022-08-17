Left Menu

India-Thailand jointly inaugurate Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai on Wednesday.

Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok inaugurated in Thailand (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar congratulated Ambassador of India in Thailand and her team for the excellent project delivery.

"Jointly inaugurated the Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok with DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai. Congratulate Ambassador @IndiainThailand and her team for the excellent project delivery," he tweeted. Jaishankar is in Thailand to attend the ninth India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.

Earlier in the day, he called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Privileged to call on Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during my visit. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Benefitted from his guidance on growing our bilateral relationship as we celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations." Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Minister also paid a visit to the Temple of Emerald Buddha in Bangkok. "Saw the splendid Ramayana murals at the Temple of Emerald Buddha in Bangkok. Our contemporary partnership with Thailand draws so much from history and culture." he said.

The ninth Thailand-India Joint Commission meeting was co-chaired by Jaishankar and Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. During the joint press conference later, Jaishankar was asked a question about the Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang-5 docking in Sri Lanka.

"What happens in our neighbourhood, any developments which have a bearing on our security obviously are of an interest to us," he said. The 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand was held on October 10, 2019 in New Delhi. (ANI)

