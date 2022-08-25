India to continue recruiting Gurkha soldiers to Indian Army under Agnipath scheme

India on Thursday reiterated that it will continue recruiting Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. In a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "We have been recruiting Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army for a long time. We look forward to continuing to recruit Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. "

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years. The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers. Regarding the possible visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the issue of Rohingyas, Bagchi said, "I don't have to say anything on that, I don't have an update on that. Regarding Rohingyas, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a detailed press release on it. At this point of time, we have nothing further to add."

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit New Delhi in early September, according to sources. Repatriation of Rohingyas is likely to figure on the agenda of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her upcoming visit to India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier had clarified that it had not given any directions to provide EWS flats to illegal Rohingya migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. "With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding illegal Rohingya foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," the Home Minister's office tweeted.

The clarification came after reports that around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)