INS Tarkash reaches South Africa for maritime exercise IBSAMAR

Indian Naval Warship INS Tarkash reached Port Grequhrea (also known as Port Elizabeth), South Africa to participate in the joint multinational maritime exercise IBSAMAR from October 10 - 12. The joint maritime exercise takes place between Indian, Brazilian and South African Navies and is the seventh edition of IBSAMAR, the official statement of the Union Ministry of Defence said.

The harbour phase of IBSAMAR VII includes professional exchanges such as damage control and fire-fighting drills alongside VBSS/cross-boarding lectures and interaction among special forces. Notably, the joint Maritime Exercise will strengthen maritime security, joint operational training, sharing of best practices and building interoperability to address common maritime threats, the Union Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The previous edition of IBSAMAR (IBSAMAR VI) was conducted off Simons Town, South Africa from October 1-13 in 2018. The Indian Navy is represented by the Teg class guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and the personnel from the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS).

Earlier in August, INS Tarkash participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Brazilian Navy which included operations such as cross-deck landing, replenishment at sea (RAS) approaches and other tactical manoeuvres. The warship also hoisted the Indian Tricolour on August 15, 2022, at Rio De Janeiro, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. (ANI)

