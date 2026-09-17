Trump's Confidence in Fed Chair Amid Rate Hikes
U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed on Wednesday his confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh. This statement comes in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. Trump's affirmation suggests he supports the ongoing monetary policies, despite potential economic shifts from the rate change.
In a significant affirmation of support, President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, even as the Federal Reserve opted to raise interest rates.
On Wednesday, Trump addressed inquiries from reporters, maintaining that his trust in Warsh remains steadfast.
This endorsement by the President indicates a continued backing of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy approach, which could impact economic trajectory going forward.