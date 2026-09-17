Brazil's Calculated Move: Interest Rate Cut Amid Economic Slowdown

Brazil's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the fifth consecutive meeting, as signs of economic slowdown intensify. The Selic rate is now at 13.75%, a move coinciding with the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest hike. Upcoming elections and inflation trends are influencing future decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 03:57 IST
Brazil's Calculated Move: Interest Rate Cut Amid Economic Slowdown
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Brazil's central bank has slashed interest rates by 25 basis points for the fifth consecutive meeting in response to increasing indications of an economic slowdown. The Selic rate has reached 13.75%, aligning with the expectations of most economists. The decision is significant as it takes place just before Brazil's upcoming presidential election.

In a move emphasizing caution, the central bank stated that the full extent of its policy adjustments would depend on new information to align inflation with its targets. This rate cut occurs on the same day the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark rate, projecting further hikes in the future.

Brazil's cautious easing strategy began in March, but the country still has one of the highest real interest rates globally. With election uncertainty and slow economic momentum, investors await the Copom's next meeting in November, just days after the presidential election. Rising oil prices and market inflation expectations add complexity to the central bank's forecasts, which suggest slightly higher inflation in the coming years.

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