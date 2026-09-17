Trump's Heated Call for Rapid Interest Rate Cuts: A Clash with Fed Chief

US President Donald Trump escalated his critique of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies, pushing for immediate rate cuts to 1% or lower. His comments target Fed Chief Kevin Warsh, who leads a recent unanimous decision to increase rates by 25 basis points to combat inflation.

Trump, through his platform Truth Social, connected rising borrowing costs to the country’s trade deficits, although experts note these elements are largely independent. He insisted the US should force trade adjustments if rate cuts are not implemented.

Despite Trump's pressure, the Federal Reserve remains focused on tackling the enduring inflation. Warsh, while avoiding overt confrontation with the President, emphasized the Fed's autonomy and justified the rate hike as a significant step.