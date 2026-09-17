Trump's Heated Call for Rapid Interest Rate Cuts: A Clash with Fed Chief

US President Donald Trump criticizes Federal Reserve Chief Kevin Warsh over interest rate hikes intended to address inflation. Trump demands rapid rate cuts, linking them to trade deficits, though unrelated. Despite displeasure, the Federal Reserve voted for a rate increase, calling it a necessary response to inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 03:59 IST
Trump's Heated Call for Rapid Interest Rate Cuts: A Clash with Fed Chief
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump escalated his critique of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies, pushing for immediate rate cuts to 1% or lower. His comments target Fed Chief Kevin Warsh, who leads a recent unanimous decision to increase rates by 25 basis points to combat inflation.

Trump, through his platform Truth Social, connected rising borrowing costs to the country’s trade deficits, although experts note these elements are largely independent. He insisted the US should force trade adjustments if rate cuts are not implemented.

Despite Trump's pressure, the Federal Reserve remains focused on tackling the enduring inflation. Warsh, while avoiding overt confrontation with the President, emphasized the Fed's autonomy and justified the rate hike as a significant step.

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