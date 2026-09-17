The United States House of Representatives has taken a decisive step by passing a significant sanctions and tariff bill aimed at escalating economic pressure on Russia due to its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This legislative move follows nearly a year and a half since the proposal was first introduced.

The late Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, a Republican, spearheaded the introduction of the bill with support from numerous other senators. The House's Republican majority secured the passage of the bill with a vote of 262 to 159, signaling a strong bipartisan resolve to hold Russia accountable.

This legislative approval represents a critical effort by the U.S. government to respond to geopolitical tensions involving Russia, highlighting the ongoing global diplomatic and economic strategies aimed at restoring peace and security in Eastern Europe.