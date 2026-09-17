U.S. House Votes on Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a major sanctions and tariff bill on Wednesday to pressure Russia economically for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This comes nearly 1.5 years after late Senator Lindsey Graham introduced the bill with other senators. The bill passed with a 262 to 159 vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 04:02 IST
U.S. House Votes on Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States House of Representatives has taken a decisive step by passing a significant sanctions and tariff bill aimed at escalating economic pressure on Russia due to its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This legislative move follows nearly a year and a half since the proposal was first introduced.

The late Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, a Republican, spearheaded the introduction of the bill with support from numerous other senators. The House's Republican majority secured the passage of the bill with a vote of 262 to 159, signaling a strong bipartisan resolve to hold Russia accountable.

This legislative approval represents a critical effort by the U.S. government to respond to geopolitical tensions involving Russia, highlighting the ongoing global diplomatic and economic strategies aimed at restoring peace and security in Eastern Europe.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026