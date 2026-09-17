Global Diplomacy at the Forefront: AI and Defense Talks Between UK and Canada

In a significant diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met to tackle pressing topics, including the evolving role of artificial intelligence. They underscored the necessity for governments and the tech sector to collaborate on ensuring cyber safety.

The talks also delved into enhancing defense cooperation, spotlighting the Multilateral Defence Mechanism and Canada-led Defence Security Resilience Bank. Despite previous hesitations, UK finance minister Rachel Reeves announced a renewed UK-Canada cooperation at the DSRB, indicating shifting defense priorities.

Further, the leaders highlighted Canada's strategic move to join the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, in its quest to broaden military alliances. The meeting took place in northern England, with discussions on the Global Combat Air Programme, showing a commitment to future-facing defense collaborations.