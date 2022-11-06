Left Menu

Pakistan: Five security personnel killed in Ghotki

Five policemen were killed after they were attacked by dacoits in Ghotki city in Sindh on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Kacha area of Ubauro in Ghotki which is located in Northern Sindh.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five policemen were killed after they were attacked by dacoits in Ghotki city in Sindh on Sunday accoridng to a report by Geo News. The incident occurred in the Kacha area of Ubauro in Ghotki which is located in Northern Sindh, Geo News reported.

Out of the five police officers who were killed, one was a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two station house officers (SHO). According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani, a police camp was set up in the Kacha area to recover the hostages from the Ronti area.

Geo News reported quoting the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and stated that over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers following which a heavy troop was dispatched to the incident area. The corpse of the officers killed are still in possession of the robbers who attacked the police station, Geo News reported citing the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

