Protests sparked by draconian lockdowns may thwart China's plans to become a global superpower

Moreover, the continued demonstrations against harsh lockdowns and the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) zero-covid policy in China will probably make it more difficult for Xi Jinping to realize his goal of making China a superpower. According to the Washington Post, under that view, the United States and other Western countries are commonly depicted as working together to obstruct China's rise. Nationalist commentators have used tried-and-true excuses that the protesters are being guided by coverted foreign agents in response to the latest demonstrations. The worries of residents "cross geographical, ethnic, and class lines," according to Chenchen Zhang, an assistant professor of international affairs at Durham University in the United Kingdom.

One of the biggest revolutions to take place in the communist nation since the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement in 1989 is the one that is currently taking place. Additionally, it's likely that the response meant to scatter the persistent demonstrators will make things worse. The country's strict Covid limitations are the target of some of the fiercest protests China has ever seen, and a number of memes, slogans, and catchphrases have gone viral in the process.

Videos of protesters yelling "Communist Party step down, Down with Xi Jinping" in unison are making the rounds on social media in response to a fatal fire in Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang region has sparked undue public fury, according to Inside Over. On the streets of Shanghai, where people were being loaded into police cars, thousands of demonstrators marched. Additionally, there have been student protests at Beijing and Nanjing universities.

The two-month lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million residents earlier this year sparked outrage and demonstrations. Since then, Covid-19 restrictions in China have aimed to be more focused. However, a rise in infections as China experiences its first winter with the highly contagious Omicron form has complicated that endeavour. (ANI)

