After US and Australia, Saudi Arabia ask citizens residing in Pakistan for caution

Saudi Arabia on Monday issued an advisory for its citizens in Pakistan to cease unnecessary movement and warned them to take caution in every possible way after the South Asian country was rocked by several blasts on Sunday. The advisory issued urged the citizens residing in the country to limit travel within the city and to avoid visiting a five-star hotel in Islamabad because of the possible threat of a terrorist attack.

"The Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of theneed to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level," the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad wrote on Twitter. Australia too, on Monday, issued a new travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan urging them to increase caution and limit travel within the city.

"Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for the latest updates," read the advisory. Earlier on Sunday, the US government warned its citizens of information that unknown individuals are possibly planning an attack at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays.

"Heightened security arrangements are in place and public events have been banned," read the US Govt advisory. Many army officials and civilians lost their lives as the country battles a fresh wave of terrorism. On Sunday, at least seven blasts took place in Pakistan's Balochistan where 5 army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured.

According to Dawn, at least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, officials confirmed. Meanwhile, the military's media wing confirmed that 5 Pakistan Army personnel were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) during a clearance operation in Balochistan's Kahan area.Separately, in Quetta, at least four people were injured in a grenade blast on the Sabzal Road in Pakistan's Quetta, according to a statement by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, reported The Dawn.

Meanwhile, a flag of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hoisted on an electric pylon in Mir Ali Market, North Waziristan Tribal District was reported by locals and taken down. TTP is allied with the Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November.

Last month, TTP called off a shaky ceasefire with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country. In 2022, TTP killed more than 150 Pakistanis in multiple attacks. Since the end of the ceasefire, TTP conducted 33 attacks in which 35 security personnel were killed, claims TTP. (ANI)

