India-Afghanistan Strengthen Ties Through Agricultural Cooperation

Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, and his high-level delegation wrapped up a significant visit to India, solidifying bilateral commitments in agricultural cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the importance of this fourth ministerial-level visit to India since October 2025, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagements.

During strategic discussions with India's Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, both nations reviewed current initiatives and identified new collaboration opportunities across agriculture, irrigation, livestock, and agri-trade. Key points included food security, seed systems, and crop productivity. India pledged to aid Afghanistan's agricultural growth, emphasizing climate-resilient crops and sustainable practices.

Further strengthening bilateral ties, the Afghan delegation also met with Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan. The talks centered on advancing food processing through technology transfer and infrastructure development. The Afghan ministerial visit concluded with meaningful exchanges with Indian agricultural institutions and a strong commitment to ongoing cooperation.