India-Afghanistan Strengthen Ties Through Agricultural Cooperation
Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock concluded a successful visit to India, reinforcing bilateral cooperation commitments. The talks with Indian officials led to strengthened collaborations in agriculture, irrigation, and food processing sectors. The visit underscored a shared commitment to improving agricultural resilience and food security between the two nations.
Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, and his high-level delegation wrapped up a significant visit to India, solidifying bilateral commitments in agricultural cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the importance of this fourth ministerial-level visit to India since October 2025, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagements.
During strategic discussions with India's Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, both nations reviewed current initiatives and identified new collaboration opportunities across agriculture, irrigation, livestock, and agri-trade. Key points included food security, seed systems, and crop productivity. India pledged to aid Afghanistan's agricultural growth, emphasizing climate-resilient crops and sustainable practices.
Further strengthening bilateral ties, the Afghan delegation also met with Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan. The talks centered on advancing food processing through technology transfer and infrastructure development. The Afghan ministerial visit concluded with meaningful exchanges with Indian agricultural institutions and a strong commitment to ongoing cooperation.
ALSO READ
-
NSE Unveils Ambitious Global Growth Plan Post-Listing
-
Indian College Triumphs at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge
-
India's Batting Woes: An Unforeseen Struggle
-
Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': A Call for Educational Reform in India
-
Cricket Legends Ganguly, Chopra, and Pietersen Honored in ICC Hall of Fame