Pakistan army promises to 'eliminate terrorism' without distinction

The TTP and the Pakistani government announced the ceasefire in June this year. In recent weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of militancy in northwest Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:34 IST
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Amid the significant rise in militancy in the country, the Pakistan army has promised to continue its "fight against terrorists without any distinction." The resolve was made during the Corps Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi which was presided over by Pakistan army chief Asim Munir.

"CCC held @ GHQ. General Syed Asim Munir, COAS presided. A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of Army was undertaken. It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per aspirations of people of Pakistan," the spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces said in a tweet. According to Dawn newspaper, a comprehensive review of the army's professional and organisational matters was undertaken in the meeting, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per aspirations of the people of Pakistan," the Pakistan military's media wing said.

This meeting comes after a recent uptick in terrorist attacks across the country after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its months-long ceasefire with the government. The TTP and the Pakistani government announced the ceasefire in June this year. In recent weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of militancy in northwest Pakistan.

TTP is allied with the Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November. Amid the recent surge in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan and surge in militancy, Pakistani Senator Farook Naek this month called for revisiting the country's strategy towards the Taliban regime.

During Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Naek expressed serious reservations over the attack on the Pakistani head of mission in Kabul earlier this month, Dawn reported. (ANI)

