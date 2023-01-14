Left Menu

India-France strategic partnership presents framework for East-West convergence: Report

According to Gill, the time-tested India-France strategic partnership continues to gain momentum given both sides' adherence to peace, stability, and strategic autonomy.

The India-France strategic partnership presents itself as a pragmatic framework of convergence between the major powers of the East and West, writes Don McLain Gill, a Manila-based geopolitical analyst and author for Washington, D.C. based The Diplomat Magazine. According to Gill, the time-tested India-France strategic partnership continues to gain momentum given both sides' adherence to peace, stability, and strategic autonomy.

France has not only backed India's position on various international issues but has also established itself as India's second-largest defence supplier in 2017-22. "India has continually come out to defend and support France on issues ranging from its counter-terror policies to its international geopolitical role," writes Gill for The Diplomat Magazine.

Both India and France have deepened their cooperation to address contemporary trends in international affairs such as unfolding strategic complexities in the Indo-Pacific Region. According to Gill, France maintains extensive territories spanning from the Western Indian Ocean (WIO) to the South Pacific and a formidable military presence in the Indo-Pacific. This leads to France's high strategic stakes in the region.

France is interested in the Indo-Pacific for political security, according to Gill in his report for The Diplomat Magazine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met the diplomatic advisor to President Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne and held discussions on a range of issues like defence, security and culture. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also conveyed an invitation to Emmanuel Macron to visit India.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron covering a wide range of issues from Defence and security to culture. Glad that our Strategic Partnership is further deepening. Conveyed invitation to my friend @EmmanuelMacron to visit India," PM Modi tweeted. India and France agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation including in the South West Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific during the Strategic Dialogue which was held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The National Security Adviser to PM Modi, Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne co-chaired the annual India-France Strategic Dialogue. Bonne also met External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

During the Strategic Dialogue and the meetings, India and France reiterated their commitment to take forward their strategic partnership to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific based on shared beliefs in the rules-based international order and strategic autonomy. The two sides also discussed the global security environment, expanding the scope of defence cooperation to include the co-development of futuristic technologies in line with India's priorities of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

