Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organises music concert 'Sangeet Sukoon' to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties with Nepal

In order to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Nepal, the embassy of India in Kathmandu organized a music concert, "Sangeet Sukoon" on Friday featuring performances of the Indian band Carnatic 2.0 and Nepali band Kutumba.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 08:56 IST
Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organises music concert 'Sangeet Sukoon' to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties with Nepal
Image Credit: ANI
In order to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Nepal, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu organized a music concert "Sangeet Sukoon" on Friday featuring performances by the Indian band Carnatic 2.0 and Nepali band Kutumba. The event also marked 75 years of India's Independence and the 74th Republic Day of India. The event was attended by Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda', former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, and senior leaders Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato, the Embassy of India in Nepal said in an official release.

According to the official statement, Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Supplies Damodar Bhandari, and Chief of Army Staff of Nepali Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma were also among other dignitaries who attended the event. Carnatic 2.0 band played a mix of traditional Carnatic ragas and retro-Bollywood songs with a modern twist during their performance at the event while Kutumba, through its performance, highlighted the depth of Nepal's indigenous music.

The two bands also performed an unplugged section together recreating the Nepali folk song "Taal ko pani machi le khani", the press release read. Carnatic 2.0 is an experimental Indian band that creates a fusion of different Ragas of Carnatic music along with various western elements. Kutumba is a folk instrumental ensemble committed to the research, preservation, and celebration of the diversity that exists in indigenous Nepali music, the release added.

Carnatic 2.0 will also be performing again at Patan Durbar Square, situated at the centre of the city of Lalitpur in Nepal on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

