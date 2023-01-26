Left Menu

Israeli PM Netanyahu extends wishes to India on Republic Day

"I wish my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi and all Indians a very Happy 74th Republic Day of India. I am sure that the close ties that already exist between our countries will continue to grow stronger every year," Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted for Indians on completing 74 years of Republic.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 16:49 IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with PM Modi (Image Credit: Twitter/@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians on Republic Day and said that the relationship between the two countries would grow stronger. Taking to Twitter, PM Netanyahu said, "I wish my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi and all Indians a very Happy 74th Republic Day of India. I am sure that the close ties that already exist between our countries will continue to grow stronger every year."

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with great fervour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings on Republic Day. In a statement shared on the Kremlin website, Putin lauded India's "substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security" and addressing issues related to regional and global agenda.

The Russian President was quoted as saying in the statement, "India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda." Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fellow Indians on the country's 74th Republic Day.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the Nepal Prime Minister's office posted, "On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, I extend warm felicitations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India." United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also extended greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of the country.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Cleverly stated that the UK looks forward to another year of "friendship and cooperation."

