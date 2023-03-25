Left Menu

Pak: Imran Khan pins all hope on Supreme Court after ECP announces postponement of Punjab general elections

Khan, while talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, questioned whether the economic crisis and terrorism would end on October 8. He expressed fear that the situation will be worsened on October 8.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:32 IST
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has put all hopes on the Supreme Court (SC) after the election commission announced the postponement of the general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The Former Pakistan Prime Minister said that the rulers can do anything if they decided to commit constitutional violations once. He reminded that former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq had announced to conduct elections in 90 days but he remained in power for 11 years, ARY News reported. According to Khan, the Supreme Court (SC) is the last hope of all Pakistanis, otherwise, there is no way out of the prevailing crisis.

Khan said that PTI leaders and activists are being taken into custody, whereas, 40 terrorism cases are lodged against him. He added that the country will be turned into Banana Republic without the rule of law. Fawad Chaudhary, senior vice president of PTI said that his party would challenge the ECP's decision to postpone the general elections date in Punjab from April 30 to October 8 in the Supreme Court (SC).

Asad Umar, the secretary general of the PTI, and Fawad announced their intention to file a complaint with the highest court against the ECP for "breaching the Constitution" during a joint news conference on Thursday. The PTI stalwart insisted: "There is no choice but to conduct elections on April 30," adding, "The former ruling party's petition would seek the court's order for holding elections on the previously scheduled date." (ANI)

