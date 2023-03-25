Left Menu

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from 25-year jail sentence

Paul Rusesabagina, whose story served as the basis for the Hollywood blockbuster "Hotel Rwanda," was freed from prison in Rwanda on Friday after President Paul Kagame commuted his sentence, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:15 IST
'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from 25-year jail sentence
Paul Rusesabagina. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Paul Rusesabagina, whose story served as the basis for the Hollywood blockbuster "Hotel Rwanda," was freed from prison in Rwanda on Friday after President Paul Kagame commuted his sentence, American broadcaster CNN reported. Rusesabagina notably a vocal opponent of President Paul Kagame gained popularity for harbouring hundreds of Rwandans during the genocide in the hotel he managed.

According to two senior officials of US President Joe Biden's administration who briefed media in Washington, DC, Rusesabagina, 68, was transferred from prison to the residence of Qatar's ambassador in the Rwandan capital Kigali late on Friday. He was escorted by a US embassy representative, reported CNN. In what his family has said was a kidnapping, he was detained by Rwandan authorities in 2020 while he was travelling abroad.

In September 2021, Rusesabagina was convicted guilty of crimes relating to terrorism and given a 25-year prison term. His sentence was commuted after he wrote to President Kagame in October 2022 to request a pardon.

Rusesabagina was given a 25-year prison sentence in 2021 for participating in a group that carried out "terrorist" assaults, while he vehemently contested the accusations. Although US officials claimed, no guarantees were made to Kigali beyond the public acknowledgement of their action, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement expressing his appreciation for the release.

"Welcome today's release of Paul Rusesabagina. Thankful to know Paul will be rejoining his family soon. Grateful to the Rwandan Government for making the reunion possible. Also, appreciate assistance by Government of Qatar," Blinken tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023