UAE, Tajikistan sign air transport services agreement

The two documents aim to lift restrictions on designated carriers from the UAE and Tajikistan, streamline trade and air traffic between the two nations, and boost their GDPs and airport connections.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 07:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): An air transport services agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have been initialled by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Tajikistan. The two documents aim to lift restrictions on designated carriers from the UAE and Tajikistan, streamline trade and air traffic between the two nations, and boost their GDPs and airport connections.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said that the aviation accords with Tajikistan demonstrate their desire to strengthen relations and collaboration in the air transport sector, and will benefit carriers from both countries while also promoting bilateral trade and tourism. He expressed the GCAA's interest in creating a conducive environment for advancing the aviation industry, stressing that the cooperation agreement reflects the UAE's forward-looking approach to promoting international partnerships and strengthening its ties with Tajikistan. (ANI/WAM)

