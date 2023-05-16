Current situation of Pakistan result of irreconcilable national contradictions: Naseem Baloch

The current state of Pakistan is not a sudden occurrence but rather the consequence of actions such as "occupation and exploitation of nations and their resources, as well as the exploitation of religion and its use for colonial purposes", Baloch National Movement chairman Naseem Baloch has said. "Considering the present situation in Pakistan as a time warp would be an incorrect analysis of the situation and incidents because conflicts of Baloch, Pakhtun, Sindhi, and other subjugated nations with Pakistan have solidified and become unsolvable, intractable, and irreconcilable. The impact of these events has caused divisions within Pakistan's government and military, leading to disagreements among military officials, political infighting, and economic crisis," Baloch said, according to a release.

He said that Pakistan is a state "devoid of destination and direction" and added that Islamabad "adopted the strategy of legitimizing its colonial aspirations by using religion as a guise". "Pakistan is a state devoid of destination and direction, which has no history and no cultural background. From its inception, this state adopted the strategy of legitimizing its colonial aspirations by using religion as a guise, often achieved through the occupation of other nations' territories in the region," Naseem Baloch said.

"Pakistan succeeded temporarily in meeting its objectives in the beginning because the major global powers required a hired guardian in that region, and Pakistan was the only viable option to fulfil that role. However, this only served to exacerbate the internal contradictions within Pakistan, which the Pakistani military resorted to quelling through forceful measures," he added. He said Pakistan is presently marked by multiple contradictions, with the "Baloch-Punjabi occupation" being the most significant and mature form of contradiction that is beyond reconciliation.

"Pakistan believes that the Baloch-Pakistan contradiction can be turned into victory through massive genocide and exploitation at gunpoint. In this regard, Pakistan is solely focused on the excessive deployment of military power to address the issue." Baloch National Movement chairman said Pakistan has a long history of being at a crossroads and has suffered defeat at every juncture.

He said that the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Bengal in 1971 reached its logical conclusion, and United Pakistan was dissolved, leaving only West Pakistan behind. "It buried forever the arrogance of the Pakistani elite and the two-nation ideology that Pakistan is invincible," he said.

"While the Bengali paradox came to a logical conclusion, the inconsistencies of Pakistan persisted and were temporarily sustained by the West for its own interests. During that period, the Baloch issue was prevalent." Baloch National Movement chairman said Pakistan granted permission to "carry out genocide" in Balochistan in order to uplift the morale of the recently defeated army from Bangladesh.

"Baloch stood strong and refused to give up, even as the Western powers were in close proximity due to the war in Afghanistan and their reliance on Pakistan became crucial. In exchange for this requirement, the West delivered substantial aid to Pakistan, covering economic, military, and technological support. Pakistan used this aid against the Baloch but failed to weaken the intensity of their movement. This proves that the Baloch national movement has become invincible," he said. He said the state is on the brink of bankruptcy, but Pakistan "believes that it will subjugate the occupied nations by force".

"The belief that military force can resolve national conflicts in Pakistan is a tragic display of historical ignorance. Once national contradictions reach a mature stage of evolution, they cannot be eradicated through force," he said. Naseem Baloch said that "the oppressed nations of the region" should adopt a clear strategy to face the facts and guide their nations by formulating a policy in line with the contemporary requirements against Pakistani occupation" because the speed with which Pakistan is facing various crises, it is becoming clear as daylight that the oppressed and subjugated are moving in the right direction of history to achieve their goals. (ANI)

