Left Menu

Bhutan, Singapore signs virtual agreement on Carbon Credit to tackle climate change

Carbon credit, a financial tool used to counterbalance or negate carbon emissions created by people, businesses, or governments, will be critical in this collaboration.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:36 IST
Bhutan, Singapore signs virtual agreement on Carbon Credit to tackle climate change
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

In order to combat climate change, Bhutan and Singapore have signed a virtual agreement on Carbon Credit, indicating both nations' willingness to explore the development of carbon markets as a means to mitigate the impact of carbon emissions, Bhutan Live reported. Carbon credit, a financial tool used to counterbalance or negate carbon emissions created by people, businesses, or governments, will be critical in this collaboration.

Bhutan, known for its considerable forest cover, will be able to harness its natural resources through the generation of carbon credits for trading on the world market under the terms of the agreement. Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, and Bhutan's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on carbon credit, according to Bhutan Live.

This historic deal is Singapore's first of its kind with a carbon-negative country, and it is Bhutan's first MoU on Carbon Credit. Regarding the agreement, Singapore's Ambassador to Bhutan, Simon Wong said, "Once we find out what the key areas are, we can implement them after the signing of stage two. So, we hope that in six months, we can come and announce those concrete ideas," Bhutan Live reported.

In subsequent sessions, specifics, including the financial aspects of the collaboration, will be thoroughly examined. The governments of Singapore and Bhutan will work together in the next months to put the agreement's terms into effect, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023