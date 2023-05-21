Left Menu

Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation sign MoU

The Athletes Council at Dubai Police and the UAE Hockey Federation have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance joint sports cooperation in hockey.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:42 IST
Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation sign MoU
Representative Image. (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): The Athletes Council at Dubai Police and the UAE Hockey Federation have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance joint sports cooperation in hockey. The MoU was signed by Dr Maryam Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Athletes Council, and Abdullah Sultan Al Dah, President of the Hockey Federation, in the presence of officials from both sides at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The signing of the MoU demonstrates the mutual keenness of Dubai Police and the UAE Hockey Federation to strengthen cooperation in the sports field, particularly in hockey, which is considered one of the significant global sports. The MoU stipulates cooperation and participation between both sides in activities related to promoting the sport of hockey in Hemaya schools and private schools, providing hockey jerseys and equipment, and preparing hockey playgrounds for daily training and tournaments. Moreover, the Athletes Council will collaborate with the UAE Hockey Federation to share ideas and initiatives, aiming to develop and promote hockey at a national level.

Furthermore, under this agreement, the UAE Hockey Federation will coordinate and collaborate with the Athletes Council to qualify and train Hemaya School students, organise hockey tournaments and competitions, and provide support and training for physical education teachers at Hemaya Schools. At the end of the meeting, Al Matrooshi praised the collaborative partnership with the UAE Hockey Federation, which aligns with Dubai Police's commitment to strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors, especially in the sports fields.

Meanwhile, Al Duh demonstrated his excitement at signing the MoU that will contribute to enhancing joint cooperation in hockey sports. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023