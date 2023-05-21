Left Menu

Zimbabwe shuts down Chinese-owned Bikita Minerals weeks after claims of lithium looting

"Fellow Zimbabweans, the looting of our minerals at Bikita Minerals has reached another level. They are processing 754 tonnes of concentrate per day. 42 trucks loaded with lithium concentrate departing daily with the loot," said Maguwu.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:33 IST
Zimbabwe shuts down Chinese-owned Bikita Minerals weeks after claims of lithium looting
Zimbabwe's largest lithium mine Bikita Minerals. (Photo Credit - Twitter/Farai Maguwu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's largest lithium mine Bikita Minerals, currently owned by China's Sinomine Resource Group, has been ordered to suspend operations, reported New Zimbabwe. It suspended operations at its Masvingo mine for seven days to address 'concerns raised by authorities' a few weeks after claims of looting were raised by a local watchdog.

Mines and Mining Development deputy minister Polite Kambamura confirmed the suspension which came after an inter-ministerial audit last week, reported NewsDay. Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) Director Farai Maguwu on May 2 claimed massive looting of lithium at the mine. 42 trucks of lithium ore were said to be leaving the site on a daily basis, reported New Zimbabwe.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, the looting of our minerals at Bikita Minerals has reached another level. They are processing 754 tonnes of concentrate per day. 42 trucks loaded with lithium concentrate departing daily with the loot," said Maguwu. Bikita Minerals which employs 860 workers holds 11 million tonnes of lithium, the world's largest-known deposit of the mineral.

"Ian Smith and his Rhodesian fellows used Zimbabwe's natural resources to build cities and a country that was worth fighting for. They left behind world-class infrastructure, great industries and factories, and a powerful currency. Above all, mining had linkages with all economic sectors," added Maguwu. China's Sinomine Resource Group took over Bikita Minerals, which was at the time Zimbabwe's sole lithium-producing mine and one of Africa's oldest, in a USD 180 million deal last year.

Lithium is being seen as Zimbabwe's way out of a three-decade-long economic crisis. Analysts have argued the mineral could also help circumvent the effects of trade and financial aid restrictions since the early 2000s, reported New Zimbabwe. The Chinese miner invested a further USD 200 million to expand existing operations at Bikita, including the construction of two lithium processing plants to produce 250,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate and 480,000 tonnes of petalite per year.

Spodumene is another key battery mineral, and petalite is a lithium mineral used in the glass and ceramic industries. Meanwhile, in a statement released on Monday, Bikita Minerals Mine Manager David Mwanza said they were working to clear issues raised without naming them, reported New Zimbabwe.

"This release serves to inform our stakeholders and partners that we have put operations at our plant on hold for seven days to address administrative concerns raised by authorities,' said Mwanza. Despite surges in production, working conditions reportedly deteriorated as workers were allegedly subjected to ill-treatment, poor remuneration, while being accommodated in inhumane facilities and were not registered with such statutory bodies as the National Social Security Authority.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023