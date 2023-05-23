Left Menu

Amid lack of rights under Taliban, women activists call for 'inclusion' in social life in Afghanistan

As Afghan women continue to suffer under the Taliban and are deprived of fundamental rights, some women activists in Afghanistan have called for 'inclusion' in social life and urged the de-facto authorities to let them work, TOLOnews reported.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 06:47 IST
Amid lack of rights under Taliban, women activists call for 'inclusion' in social life in Afghanistan
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As Afghan women continue to suffer under the Taliban and are deprived of fundamental rights, some women activists in Afghanistan have called for 'inclusion' in social life and urged the de-facto authorities to let them work, TOLOnews reported. "We have witnessed foreign support regarding Afghanistan that supports women. But we have not seen women being supported inside of Afghanistan," said a women's rights activist, Suraya Paikan.

In a statement, UN Women said that the most recent restrictions on Afghan women had specifically affected them. According to the statement, all national staff members--men and women--have worked remotely since April of this year. "Seventy per cent of our staff are women. Fifty-five per cent of our national staff are women," the statement said, according to the Afghan news agency.

The advancement of society is impossible without the participation of women. We demand that the Islamic Emirate revoke its restriction on women working, said Marriam, a UN employee, according to TOLOnews. Women in Afghanistan have been prohibited from working at NGOs for more than five months.

Several women and girls have repeatedly called out the de-facto authorities to provide them with work outside their houses, however, the Taliban has continued with its curbs on women in Afghanistan. Thousands of women have stayed at home since colleges and schools stopped accepting female students, and there are restrictions on the work that women and girls can do in local and international NGOs.

However, some women and girls have started working, such as by picking up trades or other commercial endeavours, in order to make money. Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021 after the US exit from the country, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international organisations, in gyms, or in public spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023