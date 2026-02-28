Left Menu

Operation Ghazab Lil-Ha: Pakistan's Clash with Afghan Taliban

Pakistan has killed 331 Afghan Taliban personnel as part of Operation Ghazab lil-Ha. The operation, which began after simultaneous Taliban attacks, led to the destruction of military posts and airstrikes. Efforts for peace involve multiple regional players as Afghanistan expresses willingness to dialogue.

In an ongoing military initiative, Pakistan has reportedly killed 331 Afghan Taliban personnel within the framework of Operation Ghazab lil-Ha. Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar detailed that the operation has thus far resulted in substantial losses for the Taliban, with 500 more members injured.

The aggressive campaign came in response to Taliban offensives targeting 53 border locations. Pakistani forces claimed significant victories, including the demolition of 104 military posts and the capture of 22 others. Airstrikes have also been employed to target and obliterate key strategic points held by Taliban forces.

International diplomatic efforts aim to mediate and resolve tensions, with Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar playing prominent roles. Afghan officials, meanwhile, have shown a willingness to engage in dialogue to foster peace, underscoring a preference for resolution through mutual understanding.

