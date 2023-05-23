Left Menu

WHO warns of potential rise in Dengue cases in Afghanistan

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently revealed that it has issued a warning on the probable spike in dengue fever cases in Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

The organisation stated that its medical personnel are prepared to control the disease, also known as the 'bone-breaking fever' throughout the nation, which is already struck by a humanitarian crisis, the Afghan news agency reported.

"With the onset of the rainy season, dengue cases could increase. We are preparing our health workers to manage dengue cases," the WHO wrote on Twitter. WHO placed a strong emphasis on training medical staff to combat the high-risk dengue fever in eastern Afghanistan. 300 medical experts from Afghanistan's eastern regions attended training courses that the organisation also organised very recently.

"WHO has recently trained 300 doctors, nurses & lab technicians from 18 hospitals & 250 health facilitates from Kunar, Laghman, Nuristan & Nangarhar," the organization added, according to Khaama Press. There were 12 groups of 65 female health professionals participating in the three-day programme on handling dengue patients. The group also urged Afghans to adopt the necessary safety measures to protect their families from mosquito bites and stop dengue. (ANI)

