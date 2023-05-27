Left Menu

Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities for sustainable transportation at Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit

Scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from the 29th to the 31st of May, the three-day conference will feature high-calibre electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and sustainability experts.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:20 IST
Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities for sustainable transportation at Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit
Representative image. (Photo Credit - WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): As part of Masdar City's efforts to foster the adoption of sustainable urban transportation, two of the city's spokespeople will address key issues, challenges, and opportunities in electric vehicle innovation during the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2023. Scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from the 29th to the 31st of May, the three-day conference will feature high-calibre electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and sustainability experts.

Lukas Sokol, Masdar City's head of master planning, will shed light on Masdar City's pioneering work in introducing electric and autonomous vehicles to Abu Dhabi during a presentation called "Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in the Middle East" from 15:20 to 15:40 on Monday. Sokol will also discuss the challenges and opportunities EVs face as they play a crucial role in the evolving urban mobility ecosystem and the potential quality of life, efficiency, and sustainability gains that can be achieved through innovation.

Steve Severance, Masdar City's director of growth, will highlight practical ways for Abu Dhabi and the region's cities to take advantage of the electric vehicle revolution. During a panel discussion called Enabling and Financing Electric Vehicle Innovation in the Middle East, from 14:20 to 15:05 on Tuesday, Severance will provide examples of success stories worldwide that could be tailored for the region.

Panellists will also discuss how to accelerate innovation across the EV value chain and support the creation of new startups, research, and development, as well as the crucial role of green financing in facilitating the transition to EVs. The panel will also include several other prominent experts, such as HSBC's senior manager of sustainable finance, Jonathan Keyes; Abu Dhabi Ports' director of corporate innovation, Pablo Olivera Brizzio; and Etisalat Services Holding's head of mobility, Khaled Saif. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023