Left Menu

Indian Overseas Congress workers planning huge welcome of Rahul Gandhi in US

"Under the leadership of Sam Pitroda, we Indian Overseas Congress workers are planning a huge welcome of our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi in the USA, President of USA Wing of IOC Mohinder Singh Gilzian and George Ibrahim are motivating Indian Diaspora also with IOC team."

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:32 IST
Indian Overseas Congress workers planning huge welcome of Rahul Gandhi in US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) workers are planning a huge welcome for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the US. Rahul will embark on his US visit on Sunday. He will be attending a program at Stanford University and meeting the Indian diaspora from May 29-30.

Secretary of Indian Overseas Congress, Virender Vashishth, told ANI: "Under the leadership of Sam Pitroda, we Indian Overseas Congress workers are planning a huge welcome of our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi in the USA, President of USA Wing of IOC Mohinder Singh Gilzian and George Ibrahim are motivating Indian Diaspora also with IOC team." Vashishth further said that Congress MP Reventh Reddy, Dr Kota Nilima, Raja Warring, Dr Arti, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and many more senior party leaders of the Party are also coming for preparations of a series of events in the US.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday took a jibe at the former Wayanad MP, saying he visits abroad 60 times in a year and every time "tears down" the country. "I usually don't comment on Rahul Gandhi because I scratch my head to try to understand why he is saying what he is saying. When PM Modi travels abroad, he speaks about our country's achievements and earns respect for India. This man (Rahul Gandhi) goes abroad 60 times a year. On every visit, he tears down India and our institutions. He talks bad about our democracy, about EVMs, the justice system, media, and everything," the minister said.

He further slammed the Congress leader and said that only Rahul has a problem with Indian democracy. As per the sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was scheduled to fly to the United States for 10 days on May 31 has rescheduled his tour and will now embark on his journey on May 28.

He was earlier scheduled to embark on a 10-day visit to the USA beginning May 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023