UAE: NCEMA affirms team's ongoing efforts to monitor developments in weather condition

Held in the presence of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the meetings also reviewed the preparedness of competent authorities to deal with possible emergencies.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has organised a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team handling weather and tropical conditions, as part of its efforts to monitor and evaluate the tropical conditions in the UAE and its possible impact on the country. Held in the presence of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the meetings also reviewed the preparedness of competent authorities to deal with possible emergencies.

Through its ongoing monitoring operations, NCM affirmed that tropical cyclone Biparjoy has been reclassified as Cat-2, as the wind speed around the centre grew to a range of 165 to 175 km/h. It is expected to continue moving north and northeast towards the India-Pakistan coast, and will have no impact on the UAE over the next five days, NCM assured. The Joint Assessment Team stressed that, since the detection of the tropical fluctuation, all competent authorities took proactive measures to ensure readiness to deal with any possible outcomes, affirming that the team will continue to monitor the situation until it passes.

The team also called on the public to keep abreast of the situation by seeking out information published through the NCM's official accounts, and to refrain from spreading and circulating rumours and misinformation to avoid legal action. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

