Left Menu

Doha agreement excludes women from political engagement: Human Rights Watch

The Doha agreement is less transparent and also excluded Afghan women from political engagement to a great extent, Heather Barr, member of Human Rights Watch said.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 05:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 05:15 IST
Doha agreement excludes women from political engagement: Human Rights Watch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Doha agreement, which was signed between the US and the Taliban, is less transparent and also excluded Afghan women from political engagement to a great extent, Heather Barr, the associate director of the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch said, Khaama Press reported on Sunday. In a tweet, Heather Barr on Saturday accused Zalmy Khalilzad, the former US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation of undermining women's rights in the Doha Agreement.

Barr said that neglecting women or not considering them in a part of discussions about Afghanistan was contrary to the principles of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325. Barr considered the 2020 Doha Agreement as an example of ignoring women's rights for a political settlement, reported Khaama Press.

She further added that Doha Agreement paved the way for the Islamic Emirates' return to Afghanistan, which eventually caused the systematic violation of women's rights after 2021. This comes as human rights organizations had previously criticized the violation of basic rights of women, including accessing education, work, and political and social engagements by the Taliban regime, according to Khaama Press.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces. Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Not only this, Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs. The Taliban have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023