Afghanistan's Herat receives flour bags as humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia

Afghanistan's Herat has received humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia, which includes 1,500 bags of flour on Saturday, reported Khaama Press.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:39 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The donation, which came as part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to support those most affected by the natural disaster, helped 9,000 people in need of humanitarian aid.

According to the report, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) given flood-affected families in Herat province humanitarian aid. According to the Khaama Press report, the Organization said that at least two-thirds of the country's population is food insecure, including 875,000 children facing acute malnutrition in which women and girls remain most at risk.

At a time when the Taliban has curtailed the basic rights of women in the country, it becomes all the way more important for the United Nations to assist those in need in Afghanistan while also exerting pressure on the Taliban to stop their human rights abuses as a result of the ongoing crisis. After the Taliban took control in August 2021, most Western aid abruptly came to an end, sparking the initial crisis.

However, the Taliban's increasingly repressive strategies, such as banning women from working for the UN and humanitarian organisations, have made matters significantly worse in the country. (ANI)

